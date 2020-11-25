A light in the darkness.
That’s what He told me to be as I walked my pup through the woods.
After getting locked out of Twitter again, negotiating with my merch suppplier, and having my URL temporarily blocked by this very hosting provider, I’d asked God why even bother to draw.
Create for the next generation.
With so much going on in the world, I wonder…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to EKO LOVES YOU to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.