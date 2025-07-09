EKO LOVES YOU

Julia Hunt
1h

He that is in me,

is greater than He that is in the world.🙏🏻

Dianne Stoess
37m

Joel Goldsmith (a famous healer) said "What God is you are. What God has, you have." In other words, the Source of our Being created us just like Itself. We did not create ourselves, but our Creator created us in Its "Image". There is a part of our mind that denies this, that thinks it is its own God. "A Course in Miracles" calls this part of the mind ego. Christians call it Satan or the Devil, but no matter what you prefer to call it, it is referring to the same thing. In every nano-second of every day we choose which "voice" to listen to. It all started in the Garden of Eden. God told Adam and Eve they had dominion over all things unless they ate from the tree of knowledge of good and evil. Adam and Eve chose to listen to the serpent. Deception or no deception, they made the CHOICE, however, they had the option to choose again. They did not. The Bible says that Adam fell into a deep sleep, but nowhere does it say he woke up! And so it is and has been within each and every soul from the very beginning.The "Course" says we simply made an error in our thinking and errors can be corrected.

12 more comments...

