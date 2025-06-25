EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CWigles79's avatar
CWigles79
1d

Read the first three chapters to myself. Then I read them aloud to my husband. I couldn’t read them without crying. We were so moved by your writing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Safe Haven Homeschooling's avatar
Safe Haven Homeschooling
1d

Brilliant! As they all have been. Thank you for trusting us with your words and pictures.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by EKO and others
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 EKO
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture