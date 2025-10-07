EKO LOVES YOU

Cynthia
11h

The last sentence: “Reality transforms around beings who consistently choose the divine pattern.” I have experienced this a few times in my life. However, this year it seems to happen nearly every hour of the day. My searching led me to pray that Jesus show himself to me which I think led me to you. Reading your work as well as some other writings you recommended has helped me to get in touch with my 10 year old self who told my dad “I don’t need to go to church today. God lives in me as me.” And boy oh boy has this past year been a magical time. There is not a minute that goes by that I am not grateful for the lessons I am learning and the events that are unfolding. Thank you EKO. ❤️🙏🏼

HArnold
11h

This is beautiful. Thank you. When I have to make a decision I always ask myself, am I deciding from a place of love or a place of fear? That always helps to guide me. ❤️🙏🏻

