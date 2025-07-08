You know something's wrong when reading about Jesus feels nothing like meeting people who actually know him.
There's the religion OF Jesus. And the religion ABOUT Jesus.
One transforms your entire life. The other organizes your Sundays.
The Beautiful Distinction
Jesus taught: God is your loving Father.
The kingdom is within you.
Love changes everything.
You need no permission to approach the Divine.
Some realms of Christianity teach: Believe only the correct doctrines.
Show up to church.
Follow the proper rules.
Wait for heaven.
One gives you direct access to God. The other gives you a membership card.
Which one built the cathedrals?
Why We Made the Trade
The religion OF Jesus asks everything:
Forgive the unforgivable. Love those who hate you. Give without counting. Serve without recognition. See God in everyone.
It's beautiful. It's terrifying. It changes you completely.
The religion ABOUT Jesus feels safer.
We can admire from a distance. Worship without bleeding. Believe without changing.
One transforms. The other informs.
What We Lost in Translation
Look what Jesus actually said:
Not "Worship me" but "Follow me." Not "I'll talk to God for you" but "When you pray, say Father." Not "Wait for heaven" but "The kingdom of God is within you." Not "Get saved" but "Lose your life to find it."
He offered direct connection. We built intermediaries.
He trusted people with God. We created spiritual bureaucracy.
The Irony
Christianity has done magnificent things.
It preserved Jesus's story through dark ages.
Built hospitals and schools.
Inspired art that moves us to tears.
But it also became what Jesus challenged:
A system that says you need permission to access God.
An institution between humans and heaven.
The money changers didn't leave the temple. They just started selling different currency.
The Revolution Still Waiting
What if we returned to the religion OF Jesus?
Direct connection. No permission needed. Transformation over information. Kingdom now, not someday. God in everyone, especially enemies.
You know what happens when people live this way?
Everything changes. Enemies become family. The broken find wholeness. The world turns upside down.
The quiet revolution that actually works.
Your Choice
Every generation faces the same decision:
Follow Jesus or follow systems built in his name? Risk transformation or settle for information? Trust direct connection or require mediation? Live the kingdom now or wait for permission?
The Open Secret
Here's what changes everything:
You already have access.
The door has always been open.
No building required. No permission needed.
Just you and the One who's been waiting.
That's the religion OF Jesus. Still available. Still revolutionary.
Still free.
Why These Stories Matter Now
This is why I'm reimagining Jesus's missing years.
To explore the religion OF Jesus before it became the religion ABOUT Jesus.
To meet the boy who talked directly to God before anyone told him he needed permission.
What if young Jesus simply lived in that connection?
What if he shows us what we've forgotten?
That we're already connected.
We always were.
For those who left church but kept God: You weren't wrong.
You were looking for the religion OF Jesus all along.
It's still there. Still beautiful. Still available.
No assembly required. Just willingness to remember what you've always known.
<3EKO
Thanks for reading with an open mind, heart, and soul.
If you'd like to support me you can always buy me a coffee.
Book 1 finally in print thru Amazon this week. Sign up for updates.
While true supernatural born again Christianity of the Gospel of Scripture is a personal, 1-on-1 relationship between the believer and God rather than a “religion.” As Christians we are told in God’s Word to be i fellowship with other believers.
I know so nany who profess to be “christians” but eschew this fellowship (usually making generalizations about “church” being unnecessary) such that they are effectively outside the protection and fellowship of other believers from the continuing wiles of safan.
That is not what Scripture models for us in the early church of Acts etc. or discussed in the epistles. It is also an open door for that old human nature to creep back in as pride.
Acts 2:42:
“All the believers devoted themselves to the apostles’ teaching, and to fellowship, and to sharing in meals (including the Lord’s Supper) and to prayer."
Hebrews 10:24-25:
"Let us think of ways to motivate one another to acts of love and good works. And let us not neglect our meeting together, as some people do, but encourage one another, especially now that the day of his return is drawing near."
1 John 1:7:
"But if we are living in the light, as God is in the light, then we have fellowship with each other, and the blood of Jesus, his Son, cleanses us from all sin."
I am LEARNING! I am an old wandering Catholic, but nothing in my upbringing tells me that I can't learn from where ever the LESSONS emmanate. I learn, and I attempt to teach, my family. They haven't uncovered the source of the experiences of our Jesus...as yet. The books don't tell them where to look...within themselves. But they will learn away from the vices of Satan...they will learn as I did. Trust in Jesus...He is the Way, the Light, and the Truth. Jesus will be understood!