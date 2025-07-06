I thought I wrote about theological control.

I uncovered a hidden nation.

The Exodus

513 unsubscribed in 24 hours. After “The Religious Prison You Don’t Know You’re In.” Each departure a verdict:

Too far.

Lost me.

Unfollow.

But something else stirred.

The Arrival

Thousands leaned in. My inbox overflowed with stories.

Comments raced faster than I could read.

$1,500 in support and book sales whispered:

Finally.

Who Stayed

The Preacher’s Daughter.

My dad shunned brain surgery for my girl’s cancer. Said faith would heal her.

The 62-Year-Old Believer.

Lifetime Christian. Your words speak truth.

The Data Analyst.

I’m logical—except with Scripture. There, I feel. I open.

The Mother.

We’ve been lied to about history. Yet we trust the Bible blindly.

The Pattern

Leavers wanted safety. Stayers want truth. Leavers sought validation. Stayers crave wonder. Leavers needed confirmation. Stayers hunger for transformation.

Read Young Jesus (Save $30)

What 513(+) Departures Taught

Every unsubscribe is a gift. My work is not for everyone. I write for silenced seekers.

I’m not building a following. I’m looking for my people.

Those with ears to hear.

Not just creating "content". Voicing the echoes of the voiceless.

The Hidden Nation

Comments here and on Substack unveil for me an underground:

Ex-Christians praying in gardens.

Parents of spiritual kids, medicated not celebrated.

Believers finding God in nature, not pews.

Those who check "no religion" but pray nightly.

They lay low. Think they are alone. Until other people speak their truth.

The Opposition Clarified

Religious guards swooped in:

Seeker: What about Jesus’ missing years? Guard: Stop asking.

Seeker: I found God in nature. Guard: Wrong.

Each attack birthed more questions. Each correction fueled seekers.

The Math of Truth

Hundreds fled my words. God speaks beyond their channels. Thousands stayed, saying: He speaks to me. I’m not alone. I'm not broken.

Thank you. Truth repels. Truth attracts—fiercer.

What’s Happening

People aren't losing faith in God. Trump. America.

We're losing faith in gatekeepers.

Not less spiritual. Not less patriotic. More honest about spirit.

Not abandoning Him. Abandoning His self-proclaimed owners and decoders.

The Real Reformation

Not in churches. Not in theological nitpicking.

In comment sections. Kitchen talks. Nature walks. Children’s questions. Silent prayers.

To the 513

Thank you. Your exit sharpens my mission. Your absence clears space. Your judgment lights my purpose. I’m not here to confirm. I’m here to question.

To Those Who Stayed

You’re not alone. Not crazy. Not lost.

You’re finding. We’re finding.

Together.

The Lesson

Losing followers always teaches me the way.

Write for seekers, not settlers. Speak for the silenced, not the loud. Choose courage over comfort. Pick truth over tribe.

The prison of control is real. It’s cracking. You see it.

Each question a fracture. Each doubt a fissure. Each seeker’s voice a falling brick.

513 left to guard their prison. Thousands stayed to tear it down. I know my side.

To all who stayed, commented, shared: Your courage sparked fires. The seeking continues.

<3EKO

