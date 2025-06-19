Jesus never said:

“Build cathedrals.”

“Write creeds.”

“Appoint gatekeepers.”

He said:

The kingdom isn’t coming.

It’s already within you.

Luke 17:21

That was the revolution.

Then came the edits.

After his death,

his followers faced empire.

To survive, they blended fire with form:

Roman rituals → sacraments

Greek philosophy → theology

Fear of chaos → systems of control

The pattern became policy.

The way became institution.

What got lost?

Inner authority over outer law.

Why do you call me ‘Lord’ and not do what I say?

Luke 6:46

God as Parent instead of King.

When you pray, say: Abba…

Mark 14:36

Liberation over obligation.

I came so you’d live full.

John 10:10

Truth too dangerous for empires.

So some of it was buried.

But shards of the pattern persisted.

Whispered by desert mothers and fathers,

gnostic gospels, mystics like Eckhart and Julian.

Not because every word they spoke was pure—

it likely wasn’t.

But because truth echoes where the heart is open.

A mosaic of revelation:

some approved to be curated into canon,

some forgotten,

all pointing inward.

Today, millions are re-membering.

Not leaving faith.

Returning to its source.

Not rejecting Jesus.

Seeing Him before the edits.

Not as founder of a religion.

But as revealer of reality.

Ask yourself:

What if following Jesus isn’t about

joining a club.

But waking up?

Not reciting doctrines.

But living the way of love?

Not waiting for heaven.

But noticing the Kingdom within?

He didn’t bring a new religion.

He uncovered an ancient reality:

You are loved before you perform.

You are family without paperwork.

You are already home.

No gatekeepers.

No fees.

No secret handshake.

Just recognition. Pure and simple.

So if the church wasn’t the point,

what was?

You.

Alive. Awake.

Being the return.

Not waiting for one.

The kingdom never left.

We simply stopped seeing it.

The pattern is still here.

Quiet as breath.

Loud as thunder.

When you’re ready,

Look within.

Remember.

Exhale.

Home is with Him.

And you’ve always known the way.

<3EKO

