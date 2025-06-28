EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Andrews's avatar
Tom Andrews
1d

This is an inspired series of books. Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike McCormick's avatar
Mike McCormick
1d

We made a family project also titled Young Jesus … it’s a bit different from your drawings…you are quite an artist…my kids did the drawings for our book …

https://a.co/d/cNdh56z

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by EKO and others
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 EKO
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture