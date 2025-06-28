Download all 4 books here!

Dear friends,

After months of writing—and honestly, a lifetime of becoming—I’m thrilled (and a little dazed) to share this with you:

The first four books of the Young Jesus series are live.

📚 Nearly 1,000 pages

📚 Designed for kids—but written for the child still alive in you

📚 Free to read (or pay what you want)

📚 Hosted on Gumroad for easy access

Here’s where to start:

Book 1: The Bird and the Whisper

The boy who hears the ache of broken things—and begins to mend them.

Book 2: The Carpenter’s Apprentice

Power awakens. And so does the danger of being seen too soon.

Book 3: Questions in the Temple

At age 12, he’s not lost—he’s becoming.

Book 4: The Firstborn

Loss, return, and the fire that waits inside obedience.

Or—grab all four in a single bundle:

The Young Jesus: Origin Collection

Includes all four volumes (normally free/pay-what-you-want) for $47.

Only 99 created. Includes free access to Book 5 when it drops this summer.



Thank you for reading.

Thank you for sharing.

Thank you for believing in this mission to retell the childhood of Christ with tenderness, truth, and awe.

Now it’s Friday night.

Go rip into these this weekend—and over the 4th.

I love you.

<3EKO