EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dianne Stoess's avatar
Dianne Stoess
2d

I felt great joy reading this. It is all so true. There is no extant copy of an original Bible, but a great deal of the missing content in it can be found in the "Nag Hammadi Library", a collection of ancient Christian and Gnostic texts, and in the "Dead Sea Scrolls." Scientists and scholars think they may find more. I am a seeker of truth on all levels. "Jesus" is not his real name. It is a Mexican name pronounced "hay soos" (I'm sure his renaming was intentional). His real name was Yeshua and his nickname was "Isa". I have been looking for the truth about this prophet for decades and when I ask for the truth about something, (e.g., "where was 'Jesus' all those missing years?") the Higher Intelligence (a.k.a. God) shows me where to look. It's true; ask and you shall receive. The door shall be opened. It makes me sad to see "the blind leading the blind" in churches. I want no part of organized religion. What they teach only puts up barriers to Truth. If it's Truth we seek, simply ask, and the door will open to show us the way.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by EKO and others
Marilyn's avatar
Marilyn
2d

Bravo EKO! And there goes God doing that thing again, through EKO! We all make our own scripture, IF we let it. Just as Jesus says “The Kingdom is within”.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
62 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 EKO
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture